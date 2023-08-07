Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys have withdrawn their petition requesting the Fulton County Superior Court disqualify the local district attorney from furthering her investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

In a Monday afternoon filing, Trump attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little said the nation’s 45th president “will now now seek recourse via the processes for appellate review” under Georgia law.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys filed yet another appeal to Judge Robert McBurney’s repeated rejections to not only disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis but also quash a special grand jury report that investigated alleged attempts from the former president and his GOP allies to overturn Georgia’s presidential election. Trump lost that race by just over 11,000 votes, making Democrat Joe Biden the first Democrat since 1992 to carry a Georgia White House contest.

Between now and August 18, Willis is expected to announce a series of charges stemming from her office’s two-year investigation into alleged attempts by Trump to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Last Thursday, the nation’s 45th president surrendered himself to federal authorities in Washington, D.C. on charges that he attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

The early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was processed by law enforcement and entered a not guilty plea before a federal magistrate. He was then released and returned to his campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

The former president may be days away from a formal accusation in Fulton County.

It’s the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power in the weeks between his election loss and the Capitol attack that stunned the world as it unfolded live on TV. Trump has said he did nothing wrong and has accused special counsel Jack Smith of trying to thwart his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

