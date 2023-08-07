Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman celebrating 104th birthday credits clean lifestyle, clove of garlic a day to longevity

Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.
Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WLKY) – Not many reach the milestone of a 104th birthday, but Helen Tinsley had the privilege of celebrating hers Sunday.

The Kentucky native was born in 1919 to a farmer and his homemaker wife.

Tinsley is one of eight children. She and her husband spent most of their lives in Louisville until she moved to a healthcare facility in Clarksville, Indiana.

Despite her age, Tinsley’s family said she is still a spitfire.

“She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster said.

She credits her longevity to a “clean lifestyle,” never smoking and only having an occasional drink.

She also said she eats a clove of garlic each day.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County
Travelers were seen sleeping on the floor of the Atlanta airport overnight after numerous...
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight cancellations, delays after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong Monday storms impact several areas across north Georgia
Donell Anderson
Bond denied for man charged in Rockdale County mother’s death, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter...
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
The University of Georgia has terminated the contract of a Bulldogs recruiting staffer who...
UGA: Recruiting staffer that filed lawsuit after deadly January crash fired
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancellations, 1.1 million lose power as strong storms hit eastern US
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and two of her deputy district attorneys
Fulton County DA wants family justice center for domestic violence victims
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say