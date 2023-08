ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two schools in Coweta County have canceled classes for Tuesday, Aug. 8 due to a power outage from the severe weather that passed through the area on Monday.

Willis Road Elementary and Lee Middle School made the announcement Tuesday morning on Facebook.

August 8, 2023 Dear Parents/Guardians, Due to the storms that came through our area yesterday, Willis Road Elementary... Posted by Willis Road Elementary on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Please share this message: Urgent: School is cancelled for Lee and Willis Road. All CCSS schools will operate under... Posted by Lee Middle School on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Classes will resume at both schools on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

