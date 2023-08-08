An inside look at a Georgia Power storm center after more than 200,000 residents’ power restored

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Georgia Power said they had restored power to more than 220,000 customers across the state after a series of storms swept through north Georgia.

“We’re seeing the largest number of customers still out in DeKalb County,” said John Kraft, spokesperson for Georgia Power.

Kraft showcased the Georgia Power Storm Center on Tuesday where teams were rerouting road crews, coordinating resources, and monitoring conditions.

“It’s a lot of gritty hard work out in the field,” Kraft said, “Removing trees and tree limbs from power lines, restringing wire, replacing broken poles, that kind of work until we get the last customer back on,” he continued.

Kraft said the far majority of outages are restored quickly with the lingering outages taking a little longer to come back online.

He said they prioritize their crews to critical needs like hospitals, water plants, and schools.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County Schools reported that Southwest DeKalb High School was experiencing a power outage from Monday’s storm, leaving the school without access to their phones and internet.

Roughly 1,800 students were rerouted to other schools before many returned in time for afternoon dismissal.

“We’re looking at vital public services that we look to get back on, hospitals, water plants, things like that, as well as making the repairs that will restore power to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time,” said Kraft. “So that’s really our priority, and then we work down from there until we get that last customer back.”

You can see the up-to-date outage map here.

