Argument at gas pumps leads to shooting in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County overnight sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. at the QuickTrip on the 2700 block of Panola Road in Lithonia. Police say it began as an argument between two men at the gas pumps. One man was shot and ran across the street to a restaurant to get help.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any information, contact the DeKalb Police Department.

