Atlanta rap legend Jeezy releases book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’

Rap legend Jeezy will release a new book called "Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe" in August.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Award-winning rapper, philanthropist, and businessman Jeezy released his first book titled Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe on Tuesday.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, has had a monumental impact on music, culture, community, and business in Atlanta and beyond since he first burst onto the scene nearly two decades ago.

Jeezy, who often refers to himself as “The Snowman,” is known for his ground-breaking hits, platinum albums, and classic mixtapes. He has also impacted millions with his inspirational story of overcoming personal trials and tribulations and turning his life around to become successful.

In June, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta recognized Jeezy with the Champion Award for his countless contributions to music, community, and business.

Jeezy is best known for “Dem Boyz,” “And Then What,” “Go Crazy,” “Put On,” “I Got Money,” “Lose My Mind,” “Love in This Club,” “Seen it All,” “Air Force Ones,” “Dey Know Remix,” “RIP,” “Get Your Mind Right,” “So Icy,” “Dey Know Remix,” “Get Right,” “Top Back Remix,” “I Ain’t Gonna Hold You,” “Standing Ovation,” “Grew Up a Screw Up” and more.

Jeezy recently appeared on DJ Drama’s podcast titled, “Gangsta Grillz” where the two Atlanta icons talked about rap music, mixtapes, and more.

“Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and more platforms. It will also be available in audiobooks. To purchase a copy, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

