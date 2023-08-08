Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta this week | Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A renaissance is buzzing in Atlanta.

Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

🐝 When will Beyoncé perform? 🐝

Queen Bey will kick off her Atlanta stops on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. She will also have a show on Aug. 12 and Aug. 14. Both of those shows also start at 8 p.m.

Need to get tickets?

🐝 What songs will Beyoncé perform? 🐝

The world tour, since starting overseas a few months ago, features most of the Renaissance album, a number of hits from the superstar’s expansive discography, and a few covers.

🐝 What do you need to know before you see Queen Bey perform? 🐝

Gates for all three shows will open at 6 p.m. Certain VIP groups will be given early entry at 5:30 p.m.

For parking, all parking lots at the stadium will open at 1 p.m. Fans should expect heavy traffic in and around the stadium.

Tip from Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “Using Waze to navigate directly to your pre-purchased parking lot is the fastest and most efficient way to arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

MARTA will also be available for fans heading to any of the three shows.

Tip from Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “MARTA is the fastest and easiest way to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, many MARTA stations offer free parking and there are two MARTA transit stations connected directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will be an express shuttle available to aid fans that are traveling south from the Vine City station. The shuttle will take fans from the Vine City Station to the West End train station, saving time for guests.”

There is a stadium bag policy.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC. These bags can not exceed 12 inches wide, 12 inches tall, and six inches deep. Bags cannot be tinted with color or include oversized content that prevents looking into the bag.

The only non-clear bags that are allowed into the stadium are smaller than 4.5 inches wide and 6.5 inches tall.

Tip from Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “For the quickest entry into the stadium, we strongly recommend that you do not bring a bag on event day.” If a bag is necessary, it must meet the criteria of the bag policy.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a “100% mobile ticketing venue.” Fans are encouraged to have their individual ticket downloaded and placed into their phone’s wallet to get into the stadium faster.

Tip from Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “Screenshots of tickets are not accepted. The only ticket that will scan at the gates is the original or completely transferred ticket.”

Fans with floor seats will need to enter at the dedicated floor seat entrance to pick up wristbands to access the floor. The only place floor seat holders can enter is the dedicated floor entrance next to gate one. Fans seating in the 100, 200 and 300 levels should enter through gates 2, 3, and 4. Fans with premium seating options, like suites and clubs, can enter through any premium entrance or general gate.

For more info on the concerts from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, click here.

