Clarkston City Council unanimously votes to part ways with city manager

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months of drama and chaos at city hall resulted in the Clarkston City Council’s decision to unanimously part ways with City Manager Shawanna Qawiy.

The council unanimously approved a separation agreement at a special meeting on Aug. 7. The meeting was not live-streamed, but Decaturish, an Atlanta News First media partner, was there and recorded a video of the vote.

According to a copy of the separation agreement obtained by Decaturish, Qawiy resigned. She was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to the agreement. Her effective resignation date is Sept. 29, 2023. However, she is not to report to city hall or supervise any employees. She’s required to create a “transition document” for the city and to answer any questions they might have. She will get a severance of $67,500. As part of the agreement, she agreed not to sue the city. She’s required to return city-owned property to the city by Aug. 11, except for her cell phone and laptop, which must be returned by Sept. 29.

Qawiy has been accused of creating a toxic work environment in the city.

Before Monday’s vote, Councilmember Laura Hopkins spilled tea on the council’s split: according to Hopkins, she favors taking action on Qawiy’s employment along with Councilmembers Jamie Carroll and Susan Hood. She said that Councilmembers YT Bell, Awet Eyasu and Vice Mayor Deborah Johnson are siding with Qawiy, along with Mayor Beverly Burks, who strongly disputed that assertion, saying she hasn’t picked a side.

But there were no votes against the separation agreement approved on Monday.

The council met on Aug. 3 for an executive session but left without taking any action.

The last few weeks have been tense in Clarkston. Hood abruptly resigned following a July 27 town hall where Qawiy’s brother, Islam Qawiy, showed up and made statements about the racial purity of Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson, who has a pending Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Qawiy for allegedly having “animus” toward white people. The EEOC complaint followed Qawiy suspending Hudson without pay for five days starting April 13, accusing her of insubordination and “conduct unbecoming a city employee,” among other allegations. In her response to Hudson’s grievance, which was filed on April 20, Qawiy upheld the suspension but reinstated Hudson’s pay. In her response, Qawiy denies being biased against white people.

Before the Aug. 3 meeting, Hood announced she had changed her mind and rejoined the council. The city attorney said she never technically officially resigned.

