Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after more than 6 years of service

The sheriff’s office announced K-9 Marc’s retirement Tuesday after more than six years of...
The sheriff’s office announced K-9 Marc’s retirement Tuesday after more than six years of service.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County K-9 officer is putting down the badge and picking up beach toys!

The sheriff’s office announced K-9 Marc’s retirement Tuesday after more than six years of service. During his time on the force, K-9 Marc was deployed 231 times in tracking and detection operations and helped in the seizure of over $800,000 in narcotics and contraband, the sheriff’s office said.

The pup and his handler are now off to their new home on the Gulf Coast.

Congratulations, K-9 Marc!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

Latest News

Power Outages
Crews work to restore power after storms rip through north Georgia
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Monday's storms toppled trees and knocked out power in areas of DeKalb County.
Storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands in DeKalb County
Fire crews work to put out blaze that left a Habersham County outbuilding destroyed.
Lightning believed to ignite fire that destroyed Habersham County building