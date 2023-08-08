Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 retires after more than 6 years of service

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County K-9 officer is putting down the badge and picking up beach toys!

The sheriff’s office announced K-9 Marc’s retirement Tuesday after more than six years of service. During his time on the force, K-9 Marc was deployed 231 times in tracking and detection operations and helped in the seizure of over $800,000 in narcotics and contraband, the sheriff’s office said.

The pup and his handler are now off to their new home on the Gulf Coast.

Congratulations, K-9 Marc!

