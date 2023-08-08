Crews battled Coweta County house fire as thunderstorms moved through area

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly a dozen units battled a house fire as thunderstorms moved through the Coweta County area on Monday.

Coweta County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Griffin said the fire happened before a storm moved through the area. Flames and smoke were showing from the roof and throughout a home on Arnco Second Street when crews arrived on the scene.

The homeowner made it out of the home safely, but Griffin said he had a lot of family portraits and mechanic tools that he wanted to save.

“This is an old house. It’s been rebuilt, changed, remodeled, and so forth through the years. So, the fire was really stubborn to put out and then we had a pretty good thunderstorm line move through and that just made it even worse,” said Chief Griffin.

Crews battle house fire as severe weather moved through Coweta County (Atlanta News First)

As crews were working to put the fire out, they were alerted by dispatch that a line of thunderstorms was moving through the area. The wind was not on their side.

“It just got really windy and rainy very quickly,” Chief Griffin said. “Usually, when it rains a lot of times we have lightning strikes that result in structure fires or we’re able to fight fires in the rain. Unfortunately, this one was just a lot of high winds. Knocked a lot of trees down in the area. It really fed the fire and made it a lot more intense and it also dropped all the smoke. We couldn’t see any of the crews. The fire started initially as an aggressive attack and then we had to go to a defensive attack afterward and we had to bring everybody out so we could account for everyone.”

A couple of firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but no one was injured in the fire.

The heavy wind and rain caused challenges for fire crews and led more resources to be used which impacted emergency responses in other areas of the county, according to Griffin.

“We consumed a lot of resources on this fire and as the storm came through, it affected other areas that we had to ask for mutual aid to come in and help with other parts of the county,” he said. “It really affected a lot of other areas in the county with trees down, car fires, accidents and we even had another commercial fire alarm that went out.”

Chief Griffin said investigators believe the fire began in the kitchen and they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

