Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible the next couple of days

By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few rumbles of thunder are possible over the next few hours with the greatest chance of a strong/severe storms occurring south of I-20. Activity should gradually diminish after sunset with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s/low 70 overnight.

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Wednesday as a few thunderstorms will move into the area late day. A Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) is in place for parts of Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Gilmer and Fannin counties, while the rest of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be our primary hazards.

Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours possible.
Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours possible.(Atlanta News First)
Storms arrive late Wednesday.
Storms arrive late Wednesday.(Atlanta News First)

Another chance for severe weather is in the forecast for Thursday. At this point, the dynamics look a little bit stronger for severe weather so we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Thursday as well.

The end of the week into the weekend looks drier, with the chance for Summer-like afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be elevated for rest of the week, so heat indices will be flirting with 100°, with heat advisories possible for some of our counties on Sunday.

Storms possible Wednesday & Thursday.
Storms possible Wednesday & Thursday.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia

Latest News

Damaging wind, frequent lightning and heavy downpours possible.
First Alert | Storm Chances Linger This Week
FIRST ALERT: Several waves of strong storms possible this week
FIRST ALERT: Several waves of strong storms possible this week
A Pleasant Day Ahead with a Few Afternoon Showers, Mainly South of ATL
First Alert Forecast: Drier Day Ahead with a Nice Breeze, First Alert for Storms Thursday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Lower chance of rain on Tuesday; More storms later this week