FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible the next couple of days

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few rumbles of thunder are possible over the next few hours with the greatest chance of a strong/severe storms occurring south of I-20. Activity should gradually diminish after sunset with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s/low 70 overnight.

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Wednesday as a few thunderstorms will move into the area late day. A Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) is in place for parts of Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Gilmer and Fannin counties, while the rest of our area is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be our primary hazards.

Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours possible. (Atlanta News First)

Storms arrive late Wednesday. (Atlanta News First)

Another chance for severe weather is in the forecast for Thursday. At this point, the dynamics look a little bit stronger for severe weather so we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Thursday as well.

The end of the week into the weekend looks drier, with the chance for Summer-like afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be elevated for rest of the week, so heat indices will be flirting with 100°, with heat advisories possible for some of our counties on Sunday.

Storms possible Wednesday & Thursday. (Atlanta News First)

