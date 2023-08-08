First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy day with a few afternoon storms possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Thankfully today brings a much calmer forecast than yesterday.

The morning will start mild and damp after the evening storms, ahead of a partly cloudy and warm afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Not only will it be a little cooler, but it will be breezy. Wind gusts upwards of 20 mph will be possible through the day, which will just make the more mild afternoon more pleasant.

However, we won’t get through the whole day untouched. A few showers will be possible in metro Atlanta, and a few storms will be possible south of the city this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible within the storms south of the city in places like Troup and Meriwether counties. Any strong to severe storms will carry damaging wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with the exception of a few evening storms, but come Thursday, we turn things up a notch.

A First Alert is in place for Thursday as the potential for multiple rounds of storms are possible starting in the morning and continuing into the early afternoon. There are already early signs that severe weather is possible Thursday as well.

The end of the week into the weekend looks drier, with the chance for Summer-like afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s.

Mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a westerly breeze. Wind gusts upwards of 15-20mph possible. (ANF)

A few showers possible for metro Atlanta, with a few storms possible south of the city. (ANF)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible south of I-20 this evening. (ANF)

First Alert for more widespread storms, some severe possible on Thursday (ANF)

Upper 80s this afternoon and breezy. A few showers and storms possible this evening. First Alert Thursday for more widespread storms ahead of a Summer-like weekend. (ANF)

