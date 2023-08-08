Back to School
GBI investigating shooting involving 2 Adairsville officers

According to Adairsville police, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the GBI responded to the scene of a...
According to Adairsville police, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the GBI responded to the scene of a shooting.(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting involving two Adairsville police officers, along with Bartow County and state law enforcement, is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), according to the Adairsville Police Department.

According to Adairsville police, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the GBI responded to the scene of a shooting.

Police did not say where the shooting occurred or what led up to the shooting. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

