Georgia looks to remain dominant on defense

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia defense has had a way of achieving success over the years and that won’t be changing for 2023.

Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann says to maintain the recent success it revolves around accountability and competitiveness.

“We’re going to measure: Did we outhit people? Did we out-hustle people? Did we out-compete people?,” Schumann said. “If we do that, you’re successful playing defense just by playing your brand of football.”

The Bulldogs had five defensive players taken in this years draft including two first-rounders.

Despite that fact, all 10 analyst for ESPN have predicted Georgia to have the top defense in 2023.

“The thing about a standard is, once you set it, you have to uphold it every single day,” Schumann said Tuesday. “So, when we go out to practice today we are not worried about the results that are going to come when we play our opponents this fall. We are worried about, ‘How can we uphold the standard today?”

Schumann also discussed the importance of his players being versatile and cross training because it makes it more difficult for the offense to read what is coming.

Georgia is just 25 days away from the home opener against Tennessee-Martin.

