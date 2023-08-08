Back to School
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for meth distribution

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, a 47-year-old Villa Rica man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, Coweta County Judicial Court District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr. said.

Freddie Strickland faced conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute among other charges. This followed a months-long investigation by the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office from July 2020 through October 2020.

He was arrested in Sept. 2020 and released on bond. Carrollton Police Department ACE Unit officers found Strickland in a workshop with around two kilograms of methamphetamine and packaging materials, according to Cranford Jr.

“In addition to his arrest, this investigation netted over 20 co-conspirators, approximately 40 kilograms of Methamphetamine, multiple firearms, large amounts of cash, and multiple vehicles, which the investigation proved Strickland used to transport Methamphetamine,” said Cranford Jr.

GBI agent Damon Morris testified that Strickland was the leader of the “largest Methamphetamine distribution network that was brought to justice in Carroll County.” A Carroll County Drug Court leader also testified about the impact of Methamphetamine addiction in the community.

