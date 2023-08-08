Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kemp calls for ‘even playing field’ in state’s civil litigation laws

Georgia’s tort laws rank among the harshest in the nation
Tort covers civil litigation in areas including medical malpractice, accidents, and contracts. It hasn’t been legislatively addressed in Georgia since 2004.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Top Georgia officials made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that their legislative priorities in 2024 will include an overhaul of the state’s tort laws.

Tort covers civil litigation in areas including medical malpractice, accidents and contracts. It hasn’t been legislatively addressed in Georgia since 2004.

Speaking to a large crowd at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Congressional Luncheon on Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp referred back to his time as a small business owner in Athens, where the conference was hosted, and on how the threat of litigation made it difficult to comfortably do business in the Peach State.

“The laws on our books make it too easy to bring frivolous lawsuits against Georgia business owners,” said Kemp. “Our judicial system should not favor one party over the other. Our laws should not put their thumb on the scale for the accused or the accuser. And our business environment should help businesses start, operate, and grow. Not incentivize higher prices, smaller payrolls, and more red tape.”

“The results from these regulations and laws are not hypothetical. Georgians are paying some of the highest car insurance prices in the country. Local trucking companies either can’t afford the insurance they’re offered or can’t find a carrier altogether, and business owners live in fear of being sued for ridiculous claims on their property. This is unacceptable.”

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King agreed with Kemp and noted the threat of facing expensive litigation is also driving doctors away from Georgia. King said premiums are just being driven too high with the amount of frivolous lawsuits pushing up the costs.

“Young doctors graduating from college who want to start a practice, but they have to buy a policy for $100,000 for the first year of practice. It’s crushing them,” said King. “Small businesses right now are terrified of this environment that if they do anything wrong, they’re automatically going to have a whole bunch of lawyers pouncing on them.”

Georgia has gained a reputation for having harsh tort laws. Georgia was included as a “judicial hellhole” for the first time in the American Tort Reform Foundation’s 2019-20 annual report, ranked as the No. 6 Judicial Hellhole in the nation.

Legislators had tried to address it last legislative session, but their bills fell short of passage in the state Senate.

Democrats, meanwhile, like Senator Jon Ossoff, who also spoke at Tuesday’s luncheon, argue the victims of wrongdoing and malpractice should be able to seek the full amount owed to them in the event of an accident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia

Latest News

John Kraft showcased the Georgia Power Storm Center on Tuesday where teams were rerouting road...
An inside look at a Georgia Power storm center after more than 200,000 residents’ power restored
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
Metro Atlanta Kroger cleans up rat infestation after state finds evidence of rodents
Keegan Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
Manhunt for suspected murderer that spanned 2 counties ends, sheriff’s office says
Cedarius Glaze
Second arrest made in death of Imani Roberson, Rockdale sheriff’s office says
According to Adairsville police, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the GBI responded to the scene of a...
GBI investigating shooting involving 2 Adairsville officers