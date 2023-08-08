Back to School
Legislation requiring Atlanta gas stations to install security cameras approved

A vote to implement security cameras at gas stations in Atlanta could be coming soon.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation for an ordinance that will require gas stations to install and maintain video surveillance systems.

According to the Atlanta City Council, the ordinance will be effective “upon approval of an implementation plan presented by the Chief Financial Officer to the Finance Executive Committee no later than 120 days following the approval of the ordinance.”

The Atlanta City Council hopes the legislation will help to reduce crime and the number of car thefts and violence at service stations throughout Atlanta.

A similar ordinance is in place in DeKalb County.

In June, all 243 gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb County were required to have functioning security cameras after DeKalb County commissioners passed a new ordinance in 2022. The mandate includes convenience stores also maintaining working security cameras in the unincorporated parts of DeKalb County.

“With the ongoing violence and crime that DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the approval of this ordinance couldn’t be more dire,” Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, a DeKalb County commissioner, previously said. “The ordinance will be a valuable tool in deterring crime and serving justice to anyone who engages in criminal activity at a DeKalb gas or service station.”

DeKalb County passes ordinance requiring gas stations to provide mandatory surveillance systems

The DeKalb County ordinance requires that cameras must be rolling 24/7 and be stationed at all entry and exit points, gas pumps, and cash registers. Footage must also be stored for 60 days and display the proper date and time and have night vision.

RELATED:

