Lightning believed to ignite fire that destroyed Habersham County building

Fire crews work to put out blaze that left a Habersham County outbuilding destroyed.
Fire crews work to put out blaze that left a Habersham County outbuilding destroyed.(Habersham County Emergency Services / DeKalb County)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORNELIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An outbuilding in Habersham County was destroyed after lightning struck a nearby tree prompting a fire.

Firefighters and emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Hosanna Lane in Cornelia just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

When fire units arrived, they reported seeing the 20 by 24-foot structure ablaze.

Habersham County officials said lightning appeared to have struck a tree next to the outbuilding, sparking the fire. From there, the inferno spread, destroying both the outbuilding and the items inside.

An investigation is ongoing.

