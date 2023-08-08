Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Lottery ticket buyers say they’d give the money away

The jackpot hit $1.5 billion before taxes.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Who will claim the Mega Millions jackpot?

As of Tuesday, the Georgia Lottery reports the jackpot is the 3rd highest prize in history. Tuesday night’s drawing is for more than $1.5 billion. The winner will take home less because of taxes.

First-time buyers are hopeful they could have purchased the winning ticket. Mike Jones believes he has the lucky ticket. If he wins, he says he’s only spending the money on things that matter.

“Just giving back to family, you know I won’t be going to Gucci or anything crazy,” said Jones.

The money could go a long way. You could buy the most expensive home in Georgia, listed at $46.8 million, 32 times over. Beyonce fans could buy over 400,000 front-row tickets to her concert in Atlanta this weekend. You could build one replica of the Mercedes Benz Stadium if you had enough room in your backyard.

More than not, people like Michael Finch are playing to give back. It’s nice to dream of sports cars and mansions, but he’s hoping to start an after-school program for the kids in his neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of places really not looking too good right now. People’s morale is low and we’re on a selfish mentality, There’s no one helping anybody, you got to start one dollar at a time,” said Finch.

Ticket sales for Tuesday night’s drawing cut off at 10:45 pm. You can purchase your tickets in-store or online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia

Latest News

Beyoncé is bringing three shows of her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta this week | Here’s everything you need to know
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor under fire after recording executive city meetings
As the South Fulton, Georgia, city council sues to remove its mayor, a Fulton County judge...
South Fulton mayor under fire after recording executive city meetings
Mechanicsville flooding
Mechanicsville residents raise concerns about persistent flooding following storms