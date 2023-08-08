Lottery ticket buyers say they’d give the money away

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Who will claim the Mega Millions jackpot?

As of Tuesday, the Georgia Lottery reports the jackpot is the 3rd highest prize in history. Tuesday night’s drawing is for more than $1.5 billion. The winner will take home less because of taxes.

First-time buyers are hopeful they could have purchased the winning ticket. Mike Jones believes he has the lucky ticket. If he wins, he says he’s only spending the money on things that matter.

“Just giving back to family, you know I won’t be going to Gucci or anything crazy,” said Jones.

The money could go a long way. You could buy the most expensive home in Georgia, listed at $46.8 million, 32 times over. Beyonce fans could buy over 400,000 front-row tickets to her concert in Atlanta this weekend. You could build one replica of the Mercedes Benz Stadium if you had enough room in your backyard.

More than not, people like Michael Finch are playing to give back. It’s nice to dream of sports cars and mansions, but he’s hoping to start an after-school program for the kids in his neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of places really not looking too good right now. People’s morale is low and we’re on a selfish mentality, There’s no one helping anybody, you got to start one dollar at a time,” said Finch.

Ticket sales for Tuesday night’s drawing cut off at 10:45 pm. You can purchase your tickets in-store or online.

