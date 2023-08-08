Back to School
Man charged in DeKalb County pharmacy shooting incident

Malcolm Nicholas is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault weapon, a felony,...
Malcolm Nicholas is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault weapon, a felony, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man suspected of shooting at people while they were inside a pharmacy in DeKalb County last month has been arrested.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators arrested 30-year-old Malcolm Emmanuel Nicholas, of Stone Mountain, on Aug. 3 at an Arbor Circle home in Tucker.

The sheriff’s office said Nicholas became involved in an argument with someone and began firing a handgun into the store near an employee and three customers at a LaVista Road pharmacy in Tucker on July 28. No one was injured in the incident.

Nicholas is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault weapon, a felony, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

