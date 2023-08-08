Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual battery against disabled person

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a disabled person, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office.

A young woman came forward in November 2022 and said that Troy Dean Hickman, 59, had sexually assaulted her over the course of several years, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Elliot Stone said, “The victim is intellectually disabled and had been subjected to repeated threats of harm by this defendant as he attempted to prevent her from revealing the abuse. She bravely overcame that fear by seeking help.”

A forensic interview by the Anna Crawford Children’s Center led to charges of aggravated sexual battery and exploitation or intimidation of a disabled adult.

Hickman was convicted of two counts of exploitation or intimidation of a disabled adult and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole and must spend the rest of his life on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.