Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual battery against disabled person

Troy Dean Hickman
Troy Dean Hickman(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a disabled person, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office.

A young woman came forward in November 2022 and said that Troy Dean Hickman, 59, had sexually assaulted her over the course of several years, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Elliot Stone said, “The victim is intellectually disabled and had been subjected to repeated threats of harm by this defendant as he attempted to prevent her from revealing the abuse. She bravely overcame that fear by seeking help.”

A forensic interview by the Anna Crawford Children’s Center led to charges of aggravated sexual battery and exploitation or intimidation of a disabled adult.

Hickman was convicted of two counts of exploitation or intimidation of a disabled adult and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole and must spend the rest of his life on probation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia

Latest News

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for meth distribution
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor under fire after recording executive city meetings
The City of Atlanta is honoring the city’s undeniable impact on hip hop with ATL 50 Hip Hop.
Atlanta honors city’s impact on hip-hop as 50th anniversary of popular music genre nears
School shooters are showing up with rifles, but school officers first on the scene are often...
Outgunned | Rifle-qualified school police officers vary by district