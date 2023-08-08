Manhunt underway across multiple counties for suspected murderer, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A multi-jurisdiction manhunt is underway for a suspected murderer in the Gillsville area of Hall and Banks Counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keegan Phillips, 23, is wanted for an alleged murder that occurred in Rabun County, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. He was spotted in Gillsville, which has led to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Rabun is about 60 miles north of Hall.

Phillips is described as a white man, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He has scars on his neck and face and was last seen wearing a dirty gray t-shirt and black shorts.

If you see Phillips, call 911 and don’t approach him.

