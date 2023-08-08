Back to School
Marietta woman speaks out after losing three members of family in house fire

By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta woman is picking up the pieces after a tragedy.

Three members of Alysia Nichols’ family were killed in a house fire on Merry Oak Rd. Jul. 26.

Nichols’ 14-year-old daughter Jonquil, 76-year-old mother Nancy Martin and 21-year-old nephew Rudy Martin were killed.

Nichols and her 4-year-old son William were the only survivors.

She shared the moments she had to make a life-or-death decision. “The whole house was popping and cracking, smoke throughout the house. I just open up the window that me and him shared a bedroom in and jumped out the window with him,” Nichols said.

She said they both were recently released from the hospital. “I busted my face, fractured my back 16 times, broke my finger and my foot,” she said.

Nichols says they’re now looking for a place to stay. “I haven’t really got to a point to where I can sit down and do anything yet. I just go to get him. Take care of him and am trying to find us a place to be,” she said.

The Cobb County Fire Department has ruled the fire accidental.

The department says the cause is still undetermined.

