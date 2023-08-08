Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Massive trees damage DeKalb County home after strong storms

DeKalb County home damaged during strong storms.
DeKalb County home damaged during strong storms.(WANF)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKalb County, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, crews worked to clean up debris after massive trees fell and damaged a home in DeKalb County due to strong storms.

Eric Muller, with CR Tree Experts, was at the home on Misty Valley Road to help remove the trees.

“Those trees fell on another tree, then fell on another tree and two of them fell on this house,” Muller said. “And you can see it extended a little farther to this neighbor.”

As a result, the roof caved in and there was debris scattered through the inside of the house.

Muller told Atlanta News First he has done tree work for the homeowner and his family before.

According to him, luckily the family wasn’t home because one of the trees slammed into their young daughter’s bedroom.

“The rafters pointed down, had she been there it’s like a knife or sword coming straight at her,” Muller said. “So, God had a different plan. Create traffic, they couldn’t get home and they’re safe.”

Strong storms on Monday evening left a mess in the entire neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia

Latest News

Nichols family
Marietta woman speaks out after losing three members of family in house fire
Cedarius Blaze
Second arrest made in death of Imani Roberson, Rockdale sheriff’s office says
According to Adairsville police, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the GBI responded to the scene of a...
GBI investigating shooting involving 2 Adairsville officers
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
South Fulton mayor under fire after recording executive city meetings