Massive trees damage DeKalb County home after strong storms

DeKalb County, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, crews worked to clean up debris after massive trees fell and damaged a home in DeKalb County due to strong storms.

Eric Muller, with CR Tree Experts, was at the home on Misty Valley Road to help remove the trees.

“Those trees fell on another tree, then fell on another tree and two of them fell on this house,” Muller said. “And you can see it extended a little farther to this neighbor.”

As a result, the roof caved in and there was debris scattered through the inside of the house.

Muller told Atlanta News First he has done tree work for the homeowner and his family before.

According to him, luckily the family wasn’t home because one of the trees slammed into their young daughter’s bedroom.

“The rafters pointed down, had she been there it’s like a knife or sword coming straight at her,” Muller said. “So, God had a different plan. Create traffic, they couldn’t get home and they’re safe.”

Strong storms on Monday evening left a mess in the entire neighborhood.

