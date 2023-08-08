Back to School
Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll

The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie's face, plus cut and colored hair.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
(CNN) – “Barbie” is already a mega-hit movie, crossing $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

And now Mattel is trying to cash in on the success by expanding its Barbie line to include some of the characters and outfits that appeared in the film.

That includes a limited-edition Weird Barbie for sale.

Actress Kate McKinnon played Weird Barbie in the movie.

The new doll will feature the hot pink outfit McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie’s face, plus cut and colored hair.

It represents a doll that Mattel says has “been played with a little too much.”

Weird Barbie is available for preorder for $50 on Mattel’s website until Aug. 18.

But it will be a while before customers can hold one. The doll won’t get shipped out until May of next year.

