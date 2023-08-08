Back to School
Mechanicsville residents raise concerns about persistent flooding following storms

Mechanicsville residents say heavy storms are leaving neighborhood streets flooded over and over again in the same spot.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mechanicsville residents say heavy storms are leaving neighborhood streets flooded over and over again in the same spot.

Aaliyah Abdul-haqq lives off Cooper Street and said she opens her front door to flood water several times a year.

“It’s knee-deep water in front of my house so I have to get my kids out of my car and walk in knee-deep water just to get to my house, it’s ridiculous,” Abdul-haqq said after Monday’s storms.

She says her street floods whenever the city gets a large amount of rainfall.

“Essentially our street is like a dip so all the water comes to this drain and it can’t flow down the drain because it just builds up,” said Abdul-haqq.

Abdul-haqq says she submitted a case to ATL 311 in August 2022 reporting street flooding and a possible clogged drain in front of her house.

Nearly a year later, she says flooding and drainage issues persist.

Cellphone video shows toppled trash bins and river-like floods following Monday’s storms. Residents say the flooding creates a roadblock for cars and for neighbors along Cooper Street.

“I couldn’t leave because it flooded all out there, all the way down there,” said longtime Mechanicsville resident Freddie Truitt.

He says he does his best to keep trash out of the drain in front of his house.

“It’s still flooding but I don’t know what the problem is,” said Truitt.

Mechanicsville residents are hoping for a fix before the next big downpour.

“The trash cans spill over and like I said it’s up to us clean up the trash that’s spilled over, our property is getting damaged, trash cans hitting our car, the debris,” said Abdul-haqq.

Atlanta News First reached out to the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management about the flooding issues near Bass Street SW and Cooper Street SW.

The Department acknowledged our request, but we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

