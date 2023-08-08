Rideshare Foodie dubs a burger at Atlanta’s Vortex Bar & Grill as No. 1 in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta restaurant is getting top honors for its burgers from a food critic who doubles as a rideshare driver.

Kreskin Torres has visited all 50 states driving for Uber and Lyft. He says food has a way of bringing people together.

“Food has been a common ground with everybody,” said Kreskin J. Torres, the Rideshare Foodie.

Torres, who is known as the Rideshare Foodie on social media, has racked up nearly 30,000 followers as he travels city to city earning an income driving for rideshare apps. His passengers tip him off to places to check out. While he’s visited hundreds of restaurants and eateries in the past six years, he says Atlanta still reigns supreme with the best burger.

“Smoke pulled pork in the piled-on top. I got this pineapple jam. I had a fried plantain that was on it,” said Torres.

The burger he describes is on the menu at The Vortex Bar & Grill where waiter Kenny Petroski works. Petroski says he’s heard all kinds of stories from people traveling far and wide for a Vortex burger.

“It’s the ambiance that brings the people here and it’s the food that keeps them here,” said Kenny Petroski, a waiter at The Vortex.

The Vortex, which has two locations, one in Midtown and another in Little Five Points, got started back in the early 1990′s. Their menu touts fifteen different burgers.

Torres did something The Vortex encourages; he customized his burger. He made the bold choice to place the onion rings he ordered instead of fries on top of the burger. The Vortex liked his creation. The week of August 7, 2023, they’re adding Torres’ burger, which they’ve named the Luau Burger, to their menu so customers can taste test his modifications for themselves.

While Torres loves eating his way across the country, he says it’s the memories and relationships he has made over the years that feed his soul.

“If you’re seeking to learn about other people, people don’t care who you are, what you look like, or where you’re from. They will give you, how much time do you have? What do you want to know? These are great ways to actually bring America together,” said Torres.

