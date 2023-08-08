Back to School
School board names interim Atlanta Public Schools superintendent

Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Public Schools(APS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Board of Education has named an interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS).

Dr. Danielle Battle was named interim superintendent on Monday.

The school board also approved Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s exit transition plan and into a consultant role, which will be through Dec. 31.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Battle back to APS where her experience and relationship with administrators, staff, and the overall community allows her to pick up the reigns with ease,” Eshé Collins, school board chair, said. “She will build on our academic achievements and policies that propel our young scholars as well as advocate for the district’s needs. I have great confidence that Dr. Battle and Dr. Herring will, together, ensure a seamless transition.”

Battle will be in a consulting role before taking the interim helm of the school system on Sept. 1.

“The search continues to find a firm to identify a superintendent who will start on July 1, 2024,” school district officials said in a Monday statement.

