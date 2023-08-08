Second arrest made in death of Imani Roberson, Rockdale sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A second person has been arrested in the death of Imani Roberson, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Cedarius Glaze, 28, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and arson. Roberson’s husband and Glaze’s brother, 22-year-old Donell Anderson, was earlier arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.

Roberson was first reported missing Jul. 17. Her body was found in early August along with her car in South Fulton. Anderson was arrested the same day investigators found Roberson’s body.

Rockdale County deputies arrested Glaze around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Glaze “played a key role” in hiding Roberson’s body.

Cedarius Blaze (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Rockdale County investigators continue search for Imani Roberson (pictured left). Her vehicle (pictured right) was found burned in South Fulton (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

