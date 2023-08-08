Back to School
Stabbing in DeKalb County sends 2 to hospital

Stabbing incident on Woodlake Drive
Stabbing incident on Woodlake Drive
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are in the hospital following a stabbing at a residence in DeKalb County.

A 9-1-1 call came in at around 4:15 a.m. DeKalb County dispatch told Atlanta News First officers responded to the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive.

An ambulance could be seen in the parking lot area of the property.

Police have not confirmed details surrounding the stabbing call.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

