Storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands in DeKalb County

Monday's storms toppled trees and knocked out power in areas of DeKalb County.
Monday's storms toppled trees and knocked out power in areas of DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A storm system that rolled through metro Atlanta on Monday knocked numerous trees down across DeKalb County, causing power outages for thousands of residents.

The White family on Trailwood Road in Decatur not only lost power but also lost the front side of their house after a tree fell on it.

“When we moved here it was a small tree. And he wanted to cut it down and I said, ‘It’s so pretty! Let it grow,’” said Virginia White.

Words White said back in 1970 that she may be regretting right about now.

“Big storm comes up and I was standing in the window looking out and it was just terrible. And when it hit, I didn’t hear it,” said White.

Which is surprising given the size of the oak that crashed through Virginia and her husband’s home Monday evening.

“The kitchen is in bad shape. And the roof,” said White.

Neighbor Bruce Graves is actually a professional when it comes to plants and says this fallen tree was a surprise.

“Green leaves throughout the tree but looking at the root, it must have started dying and disintegrated from the root and I guess the strong winds are what brought it down,” said Graves, who owns Graves Landscapes.

The Whites aren’t the only ones who woke up with damage Wednesday morning. DeKalb County had trees down all around.

“Throughout the city, where I work, I’ve seen a lot of trees, and we’ve had a lot of rain too this past season, and a great deal of rain would help bring trees down,” said Graves.

And knocking out plenty of power. In fact, according to Georgia Power’s outage map, thousands in DeKalb went without power overnight and still don’t have any.

The Whites had just got power back when they talked to Atlanta News First and, despite the mess, she was thankful.

“Glory goes to God, God is so good, God blew that thing, just think if it’d fallen in the middle. It would’ve destroyed everything. But that’s material things. We’re alive. My husband is doing well. He’s still in bed, but he’s doing good though,” said White.

The kicker? The Whites were actually in the process of getting this tree removed through Georgia Power. White says she guesses God just saved them a step.

Tree falls on DeKalb County home
Tree falls on DeKalb County home(WANF)

