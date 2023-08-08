Back to School
Teen killed in Acworth apartment shooting, man arrested

Lorenz McNeill, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in...
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man was arrested after a teenager was shot and killed Sunday at an Acworth apartment complex, according to the Acworth Police Department.

The shooting happened at Cobblestone Landing Apartments on Cobb Parkway.

Police said when they got there around 8:45 p.m., the victim, later identified as 15-year-old Tayshawn Dean, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The victim later died at Kennestone Hospital, according to police.

Lorenz McNeill was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection to the incident. He was taken to the Cobb County Detention Center without bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Acworth Police Department at (770) 974-1232.

