Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, Jan. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose power-steering assistance with little or no warning.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Investigators say in documents posted Tuesday that if the power steering fails, it takes extra effort to steer the trucks and drivers could lose control.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says the complaints indicate a similar failure in trucks that are outside the scope of the recall.

The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Stellantis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
A storm rolls through downtown Atlanta near the Georgia Aquarium on Monday.
Strong storms impact several areas across north Georgia
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church in Jonesboro was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.
Lightning strike sparks Clayton County church fire

Latest News

Power Outages
Crews work to restore power after storms rip through north Georgia
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms
FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and...
Georgia kids would need parental permission to join social media if Senate Republicans get their way
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for...
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing