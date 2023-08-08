Who has been subpoenaed in Fulton County’s Trump investigation?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday’s confirmation by former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan he has been subpoenaed by a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump has brought the number of confirmed witnesses to three.

Besides Duncan, Atlanta journalist and activist George Chidi and Democratic former state senator Jen Jordan are also confirmed to have been subpoenaed. Chidi confirmed his subpoena last Friday, while Jordan’s subpoena was confirmed by CNN earlier this month.

Duncan is the one-term former Georgia lieutenant governor who has become a fierce Trump critic. Jordan resigned her Senate seat last year to make an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to unseat Attorney General Chris Carr.

Duncan chose not to run for re-election last year. Burt Jones, then a former middle Georgia state senator and ardent Trump supporter, won the race. Jones is one of 16 alleged fake electors who met in December at the state capitol and allegedly attempted to declare Trump the winner of Georgia’s electoral college.

Back in January, Duncan told CNN Willis has enough evidence to indict Trump.

Chidi said on Dec. 14, 2020, he stumbled into a meeting at the state capitol in which Trump’s alleged “fake” electors were engaged in efforts to help certify the Nov. 3, 2020 election, a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry a deep South state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Any day now, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce a series of charges stemming from her office’s two-year investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in Fulton County in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

A now seated grand jury may decide if Trump is charged with election interference

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Fulton court personnel her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.