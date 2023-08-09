Back to School
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-675 in Clayton County

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-675 in Clayton County.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-675 in Clayton County.(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a morning crash on I-675 in Clayton County.

It happened Wednesday on I-675 South at Ellenwood Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation says one person is dead and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

I-675 South remains shut down at Ellenwood as the crash is investigated.

