1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-675 in Clayton County.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a morning crash on I-675 in Clayton County.

It happened Wednesday on I-675 South at Ellenwood Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation says one person is dead and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

I-675 South remains shut down at Ellenwood as the crash is investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.