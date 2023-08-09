3 killed, 4 seriously injured in head-on crash with MARTA bus, GSP say

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a head-on crash Tuesday night in Fulton County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Stonewall Tell Road at South Fulton Parkway around 11:30 p.m.

According to the report, a blue Ford F-150 and a MARTA bus were traveling on Stonewall Tell Road, near the intersection with South Fulton Parkway, when an unknown black sedan attempted to turn left onto South Fulton Parkway but was struck from behind by the F-150. The impact caused the F-150 to hit the MARTA bus head-on.

Three occupants of the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others in the F-150 were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the MARTA bus was also seriously injured, but there were no other occupants on the bus, according to GSP.

Troopers say the evidence on scene indicated the F-150 “disregarded a traffic control device,” and the driver of the unknown black sedan fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

