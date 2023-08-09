80-year-old woman with health issues reported missing, Decatur police say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old woman who has multiple health issues in Decatur.

Police said Izora Seymore was last seen at her Decatur home on Tuesday. She suffers from severe health and mental illnesses, police said.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a Red 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with Georgia tag WAT204.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Seymore, contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or call 911.

