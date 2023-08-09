Atlanta-based formalwear brand closes abruptly, leaving customers scrambling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who desperately need tuxedos are now scrambling to get measured after Atlanta-based outfitter closed all of its locations nationwide.

Atlanta-based Dapper and Dashing closed all its nationwide locations seemingly without warning. The company operated brands such as Al’s Formal Wear, American Commodore, Savvi Formalwear and Tip Top Tux. There were 13 locations in the Atlanta area, most under the Savvi Formalwear brand.

One Savvi Formalwear location had a note taped to its entrance.

Dear Friend, It is with much regret that we have to inform you that Savvi Formalwear Atlanta, a division of Dapper and Dashing has closed [its] doors. The company has laid off all [its] staff and has ceased doing business. The local staff here in Atlanta were given no notice of this impending action and was shocked to be locked out of their locations suddenly on Monday 8/7. This is a nationwide closure as all the Dapper and Dashing stores nationwide have been closed. Please understand that we are very troubled by the way ownership and upper management has handled this closure. Our hearts are broken for the customers, brides and grooms who have been left without the product they ordered, some with just a few days before their special events. We feel tremendous sadness for the inconvenience you may suffer due to this closure. It has been a pleasure to serve you and your organizations. We always strived to put our customers first and foremost in our business. We truly wish you the best in the future.

The closure has left customers in the lurch.

Katelyn Lusk, whose wedding is in two months, said, “We’ve got 10 to 12 guys that got their tuxedos there. Most of them have put down deposits. A couple of them paid cash. So they can’t really get their money back. Can’t contest it with their bank or anything like that. So we’re just kind of at this point just trying to figure out what to do about that because they are understandably upset.” Lusk’s husband was left without a tuxedo by the closure.

Multiple competing brands are stepping in to fill the void. The Modern Gent, Men’s Wearhouse and Formal For You have offered to help customers impacted by the closure.

