Atlanta-based formalwear brand closes abruptly, leaving customers scrambling

Atlanta-based Dapper and Dashing closed all its nationwide locations seemingly without warning.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who desperately need tuxedos are now scrambling to get measured after Atlanta-based outfitter closed all of its locations nationwide.

Atlanta-based Dapper and Dashing closed all its nationwide locations seemingly without warning. The company operated brands such as Al’s Formal Wear, American Commodore, Savvi Formalwear and Tip Top Tux. There were 13 locations in the Atlanta area, most under the Savvi Formalwear brand.

One Savvi Formalwear location had a note taped to its entrance.

The closure has left customers in the lurch.

Katelyn Lusk, whose wedding is in two months, said, “We’ve got 10 to 12 guys that got their tuxedos there. Most of them have put down deposits. A couple of them paid cash. So they can’t really get their money back. Can’t contest it with their bank or anything like that. So we’re just kind of at this point just trying to figure out what to do about that because they are understandably upset.” Lusk’s husband was left without a tuxedo by the closure.

Multiple competing brands are stepping in to fill the void. The Modern Gent, Men’s Wearhouse and Formal For You have offered to help customers impacted by the closure.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

