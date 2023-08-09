Back to School
Atlanta nonprofit provides free tutoring for homeless students

By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -“We teach them and we reinforce to them that you’re just as smart as anyone else,” said Shy Underwood, founder of ‘A Parent’s Desire.’

When the school day ends, not every child returns to a place they call “home.”

Some come to Atlanta Mission’s location in northwest Atlanta, a homeless shelter serving mothers and children.

“We have kids that are struggling with depression. A lot of mental and emotional problems and all of that affects the way that they learn,” said Underwood.

Their lives are often unstable, she says, and they can’t access many of the resources other families take for granted.

It’s why Shy Underwood founded the non-profit ‘A Parent’s Desire.’

The mother of seven provides free tutoring to kids in homeless shelters who, every day, face circumstances beyond their control.

She’s spent the last two years improving students’ grades, test scores, and how they see themselves.

“They struggle with confidence. They don’t want to ask the questions in the classroom,” she said.

Underwood and her team of high school volunteers are an essential resource that Rachel Reynolds, who works for the Atlanta Mission, is grateful for.

“One of the biggest things they need is just really amazing role models that pour into them. They need to see adults and people who are older than them that... believe in them and that... they actually feel like they love and care about them,” said Reynolds.

Of the fifty kids Underwood tutored last year, she says there was a 95 percent improvement rate in their grades and that means a better future.

“If our kids do not have the resources to succeed academically then we’re creating another generation of homelessness,” said Underwood.

