Atlanta police looking for 2 men who stole $12K through fake checks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is asking for help identifying two men who stole money through fake checks.

The men reportedly deposited the checks into a Truist Bank account through an ATM and a bank teller March 7. But the Georgia ID provided didn’t match the photo of the account holder, police said. $12,000 was withdrawn from the account a day later.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Robert Jackson at (404) 546-6816 and refer to case number 231300830. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

Officials are offering an award of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment.

