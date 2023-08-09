Back to School
Atlanta police looking for 2 men who stole $12K through fake checks

Atlanta police are looking for these two men, who officials believe committed fraud.
Atlanta police are looking for these two men, who officials believe committed fraud.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Fraud Unit is asking for help identifying two men who stole money through fake checks.

The men reportedly deposited the checks into a Truist Bank account through an ATM and a bank teller March 7. But the Georgia ID provided didn’t match the photo of the account holder, police said. $12,000 was withdrawn from the account a day later.

Anyone with information can call Investigator Robert Jackson at (404) 546-6816 and refer to case number 231300830. You can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online here.

Officials are offering an award of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest and indictment.

