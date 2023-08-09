Back to School
Atlanta police in standoff with suspect in Oakland Lane shooting, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are involved in a standoff with a suspect related to a shooting on Oakland Lane.

Police originally responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Oakland Lane around 10 a.m. Officers later discovered a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, a statement said. The victim’s identity was not released.

A person wanted in connection with the shooting is in a standoff with police officers. Police believe the suspect is in an apartment near Campbellton Road SW and Dorsey Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

