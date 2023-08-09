Atlanta police in standoff with suspect in Oakland Lane shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are involved in a standoff with a suspect related to a shooting on Oakland Lane.

Police originally responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Oakland Lane around 10 a.m. Officers later discovered a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, a statement said. The victim’s identity was not released.

A person wanted in connection with the shooting is in a standoff with police officers. Police believe the suspect is in an apartment near Campbellton Road SW and Dorsey Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.