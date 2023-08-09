Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern Regional Medical Center incorrectly delivered a baby, resulting in decapitation — then tried to cover it up.

The negligence and fraud suit names several defendants, including the hospital, a doctor, several nurses and the medical group at large, a statement from law firm Edmond & Lindsay, LLP said.

The hospital encouraged cremation and told the family that they were not entitled to a hospital or state-funded autopsy.

According to the complaint, a 20-year-old was giving birth on July 9 when the baby’s shoulders got stuck in the vaginal canal. A doctor allegedly performed a cesarean section too late and applied “excessive tension” on the baby’s head, causing it to detach from the body.

The law firm also said that the doctor did not tell the mother and father what had happened. Instead, hospital staff allegedly refused to let them hold the baby after death. They showed the parents the baby wrapped tightly in a blanket with the head propped on top, a statement said. It also says staff pressured the couple to cremate the remains and told them an autopsy wasn’t warranted.

The couple reportedly didn’t learn about the decapitation until three days after delivery.

“This caused immediate, profound emotional and mental anguish for [the plaintiffs]... emotional and mental anguish that they continue to experience and most probably will experience for the rest of their lives,” the complaint says.

The complaint asks for compensatory and punitive damages of more than $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
Keegan Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
2 men charged in connection to murder in Rabun County after manhunt, GBI says
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in an Atlanta wants answers
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms

Latest News

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
5 in Georgia win $10K in Tuesday’s massive $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing
Supreme Court revives ghost gun regulation
Supreme Court revives ghost gun regulation
Rivian to set up Ponce City Market Showroom
Rivian to set up Ponce City Market Showroom
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health