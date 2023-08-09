Back to School
Chatham Co. employee dies after tree falls on car on LaRoche Avenue

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Tuesday evening in Savannah.

This happened on LaRoche Avenue near Saussey Avenue around 8 p.m.

The Chatham County Police Department identified the victim as 66-year-old Gregory Scott. He was Chatham County’s Risk Manager in the Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.

The police department said Scott was killed when a falling tree landed on the car he was driving.

Scott is survived by his wife and children.

One woman who is visiting from England says she was there when everything happened.

“We’re not really aware of the serious danger it can cause, I mean we get a few trees down in the UK, but nothing as big as that,” Visitor Emma Foot said.

Emma Foot was staying with family off of La Roche Avenue when the storm hit.

“And we were pretty excited, you were all in the pool, weren’t we and playing around and then the rain came and we said, alright it’s time to get out, we heard the thunder and lightning.”

Crews out cleaning after Tuesday night’s storm.. Foot says her and her family went inside as the storm got worse.

“The weather was coming in from the front of the house and we were making dinner and Marie said, ‘Did you hear that?”

That’s when a tree fell across the street.

“We stood on the step from the kitchen and could see that the tree was hanging onto the caballing.”

Chatham public works department says three downed trees were reported in the county.

