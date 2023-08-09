FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The FBI is asking for your help in tracking down one of the most wanted human traffickers in the country.

The FBI said Donald Fields II has been spotted in Alabama and Florida and they’re concerned he may have passed through Georgia too.

However, in the last two weeks, the FBI has seen some success in tackling the human trafficking issue nationwide.

“The FBI and our partners located 200 adolescent victims of human trafficking,” FBI Atlanta Public Affairs Spokesperson Jenna Sellitto said.

10 of those child trafficking victims were from right here in metro Atlanta, but now the FBI is still dealing with the challenge of locating Fields.

Fields is on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted fugitive lists. He was indicted by the U.S. District Court in St. Louis Dec. 7, 2022 on a single count of child sex trafficking.

Investigators said Fields is believed to have knowingly attempted to recruit and solicit at least one minor to engage in a commercial sex act between 2013 and 2017 and he faces additional child rape and molestation charges in Franklin County, Missouri.

The FBI believes he may be traveling with his girlfriend 30-year-old Jessica Isgriggs.

Investigators said Isgriggs has a felony warrant out for her arrest for failure to pay child support and may be hiding out with Fields.

The FBI said even though the case started in Missouri, Fields has already been spotted in Alabama and Florida, two states very close to Georgia, and one of the nation’s major travel hubs.

“We’re looking at any alleged ties he could have, between traveling from here and Alabama, and to Florida. He’s known for abusing young females in his circle that trusts him, that he’s cared for, so he is grooming girls,” Sellitto said.

According to Sellitto, most of the time human trafficking is not happening at the airport, she said it’s mostly happening in places parents don’t always see or expect.

Sellitto said traffickers usually target children ages 7 to 14, which also falls in line with what the State Attorney General’s Office says is true in Georgia.

“I think a big thing and a target is people getting offered modeling gigs online via social media…oh hey I’ll take your photos, I’ll do this,” Sellitto said.

Child trafficking victim Nathifa Joseph said that’s part of the reason why she was trafficked at age 14 in metro Atlanta.

“He came to the hotel room where we were and started asking us if we wanted to make money off pictures,” Joseph said.

Joseph’s home life wasn’t stable and she said that is also why she was easily groomed by her trafficker who promised her gifts, money, and a better home life at a young age.

Joseph eventually got away from him but investigators said not everyone is that lucky.

It’s also why the FBI is now offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Fields.

“We are trying to get him off the streets as quickly as possible before he hurts anybody else,” Sellitto said.

Data from a human trafficking hotline report shows that Atlanta has the second-highest rate of human trafficking in the country, that’s why it’s also been a major issue on First Lady Marty Kemp’s platform that she has been very vocal about.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or know someone that might be, you can always call the human trafficking hotline number at 888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.