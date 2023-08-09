First Alert: Nice day ahead of late evening storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off Wednesday with patchy dense fog in west Georgia, where a dense fog advisory is in effect west of Atlanta until 9 a.m.

Through the day today, temperatures will climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

For the commute home from work, conditions will still stay dry, so the weather shouldn’t have an impact as you’re driving home this evening.

However, later tonight after sunset, we will be tracking a cluster of storms that will push into parts of northwest Georgia.

Within this storm complex, severe weather will be possible. The primary threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Rain and storms could continue through the overnight, but will stay below severe limits.

Unfortunately, our First Alert continues into Thursday morning to give you a heads up that it will be a rainy and stormy commute.

Widespread rain and storms, maybe an isolated strong storm, will be likely tomorrow starting before sunrise and continue through the commute.

Storms will begin to taper through the early afternoon, but some students might need that umbrella for both arrival and departure from school.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.