First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of our area until 11pm. Haralson, Carroll, Heard, Coweta, Troup and Meriwether counties could see thunderstorms produce 60mph wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours over the next few hours.

A First Alert has been issued for tonight due to the storms that move through between 8pm and midnight. Damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado will be possible in the first round of storms this evening. Guidance has been hinting at areas along and north of I-20 having the best chance at getting the earlier round of storms. The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center now extends the level 2 of 5 threat further southeast to include Cobb and parts of far western Fulton county.

Unfortunately, our First Alert continues into Thursday morning to give you a heads up that it will be a rainy and stormy commute. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns during the second round of storms. The second half of the day tomorrow will trend drier, but a spotty shower/storm cannot be ruled out.

More scattered rain is in Friday’s forecast, with another wet start to the day possible. Keep your FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP handy as the storms approach.

Showers and storms widespread for the morning commute. Storms will be embedded within these rounds of round. Some could be severe with damaging wind. (Atlanta News First)

Hot and humid week ahead! (Atlanta News First)

