GBI investigates deadly shooting involving deputy in Rockdale County

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting overnight involving a deputy in Rockdale County.

The investigation was launched Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. Reports indicated a person had been shot multiple times along Haralson Mill Road Northeast in Conyers.

Atlanta News First has learned it was the Walton County Sheriff’s Office that was directly involved in the shooting.

Law enforcement from both Rockdale and Walton counties remain at the scene along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

BREAKING: Rockdale County, Walton County, and the GBI are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Conyers near the Haralson Mill Covered Bridge. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/C07zcjeYUT — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) August 9, 2023

The area remains blocked off as the GBI investigates.

