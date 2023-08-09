Back to School
GBI investigates deadly shooting involving deputy in Rockdale County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting overnight involving a deputy in Rockdale County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting overnight involving a deputy in Rockdale County.

The investigation was launched Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. Reports indicated a person had been shot multiple times along Haralson Mill Road Northeast in Conyers.

Atlanta News First has learned it was the Walton County Sheriff’s Office that was directly involved in the shooting.

Law enforcement from both Rockdale and Walton counties remain at the scene along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The area remains blocked off as the GBI investigates.

