GBI: Ohio man charged for trafficking teen in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man from Ohio has been arrested in Greene County after trafficking a 16-year-old girl in Atlanta, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Anthony Holmes, 32, was arrested last Friday and booked in Greene County Jail. Holmes faces charges of human trafficking, fleeing and eluding, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and several other counts.

Holmes reportedly took the girl to multiple locations in metro Atlanta and sold her for sex, the GBI said. She had originally been reported as a missing runaway in Ohio. Holmes and a woman had also trafficked her in South Carolina before taking her to Georgia, according to the GBI.

On Aug. 2, Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a car containing Holmes, the woman and the victim during a highway interdiction. But Holmes reportedly sped off, starting a pursuit. An official with the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office stopped his car through a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver.

The investigation remains ongoing. Holmes may face more charges, the GBI said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.