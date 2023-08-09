Georgia doctors report an increase in COVID cases

BREMEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in Georgia and quickly. In the last week, The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 3,804 people tested positive and 309 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Dr. Amy Eubanks at Bremen Primary Care said she is seeing more people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and testing positive.

Some of the symptoms of the latest strain include fever, achiness, sore throat, and congestion.

“We always see a kick-up of viral illnesses when kids go back to school. They’re just there mixing germs again. It’s a pool for it to spread,” said Eubanks.

Data shows spikes during the summer months every year for the past 3 years. The dominant strain is a variant of the omicron strain, EG. 5.

A CDC spokesperson gave Atlanta News First this statement: “At this time, there is no evidence indicating EG.5 is able to spread more easily, and currently available treatments and vaccines are expected to continue to be effective against this variant.”

Help is on the way in the form of a new vaccine. The FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna to create a vaccine to boost immunity against the original strain of the virus and the current one.

The CDC said hospitalizations are still nowhere near where they were last year. Vaccination is still the best strategy for avoiding COVID-19.

