Georgia State Patrol trooper shoots at driver during car chase, GBI says

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia State Patrol trooper shot at a driver during a car chase, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said the shooting happened on Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. in Decatur. GSP troopers were helping the Atlanta Police Department find a stolen black Jeep Grand Cherokee. They later found the vehicle near the intersection of McAfee Road and Columbia Drive and tried to box in the Jeep.

The Jeep allegedly accelerated and hit the front passenger door of the trooper’s car. The Jeep then rolled backward as the occupants were being arrested and a trooper fired at the driver’s side of the Jeep.

The three people in the Jeep then ran but were caught soon afterward. A gun was also found near the Jeep, but it was not used in the shooting.

No one was hit during the shooting.

